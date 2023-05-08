As we approach summer, teens may be looking for the perfect summer job.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is ramping up its summer teen program to help with that!

Tampa Bay Summer Hires helps teens find the perfect job for them over the summer break. They work with mentors to determine the perfect job for them. Those interested start by filling out questionnaires and talking about what really interests them, and what they see for their future career. Once they establish that, they are matched with an employer through one of our local businesses.

These jobs can range anywhere from paralegals to retail. The goal is to find the best fit for the teen.

I think what’s unique about our program is that we are matching with employers in our community,” says Leondra Foster with the CareerSource Tampa Bay Summer Hires Program.

Once everything is in place, the job lasts 6 weeks. Teens as young as 16 can apply and the program caps at 24 years old. They’ll work 20 hours a week with a pay of $15 an hour. CareerSource Tampa Bay is still taking applications for the Summer Hires program.

Your child can apply here: https://tampabaysummerhiresedge.com/2023/section_1.php