TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Glazer Children’s Museum opened a new exhibit that aims to bring popular children’s books to life through interactive activities this summer.

“Kids are out of school, we want to continue to have families engaged in play and in reading,” Glazer Children’s Museum Vice President of Marketing and Creative Kate White said.

The ribbon-cutting to Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites was held on Friday, with dozens of children and families in attendance.

At the event, they got to check out colorful, three-dimensional play areas where they could play dress-up, use props and even crawl into.

“My favorite book was Chicka Chicka Boom Boom and I’m sure a lot of other people are going to come here with their children and recognize their favorite childhood book. I love that I get to bring my kids here this summer,” White said.

Seven award-winning books are featured including The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats, Where’s Spot? by Eric Hill, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, Abuela by Arthur Dorros and Tuesday by David Wiesner.

“It’s a very analog exhibit, which means it’s low tech and that’s intentional. Kids get plenty of screen time elsewhere and that’s fine but here at the museum they’ll really get a chance to exercise those imaginations,” White said.

The exhibit provides experiences for kids up to eight years old. It is also bilingual in both English and Spanish.

“Our goal is to be an entirely bilingual museum so we are working towards that. Right now whenever we introduce new signage, it’s bilingual,” White said.

Storyland is open now through Sept. 11. Admission information and prices can be found on the Glazer Children’s Museum website .