Tampa Bay man claims his cat named Gucci was stolen by food delivery driver

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area man reached out to 8 On Your Side this week looking for help to get his cat back after he claims it was stolen by a food delivery driver.

The man tells us the incident happened Friday night when his neighbor ordered a burger, sweet tea and cheesecake from a local restaurant. He says his mom’s doorbell camera caught the driver walking back out to her car after the delivery, petting the cat then picking it up and putting it in her car.

He says the 7-year-old cat named Gucci is sentimental to his family because it was their late father’s cat. Their father died from cancer two years ago.

The man says he and his family have now been without Gucci for six days, and says it’s been three days since he got a response from the food delivery company.

