Tampa Bay life coach shares tips on how decluttering can improve new year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are making sure that 2021 is your year. We are focusing on decluttering your home. Freeing up space is something that can really pair up nicely with other New Year’s resolutions.

If you’re dealing with a full house…

“This is the perfect opportunity. People are excited. We have a fresh energy. We have clean slates so now more than ever is the perfect time to incorporate de-cluttering into your life,” said Heather Hamilton, The People Coach.

She helps people live a minimalistic life focusing on what’s really important for people. She advises against starting a large project of cleaning out the home. Instead, she says start a new habit of de-cluttering your life on a regular basis.

“The reason being is that organization is never a one and done thing. It’s never done. It’s constantly changing as our lives evolve,” Hamilton said.

We wear 20 percent of our clothes 80 percent of the time. With that in mind, she suggests starting by decluttering your closet by turning all of your hangers in an opposite direction. Then set a reminder on your calendar for six months. Any clothes on hangers still facing the same way at the end of the six months go into a donation box.

“A lot of times people lie to themselves and they say, ‘I’m going to wear this’ or ‘I wear this all the time.’ There’s no way you can lie to yourself,” she said.

You can also try “The Next Thing” method. You wear what’s next on the rack. If you decide you’re not going to wear it, it goes straight into the donation box.

“If you do this on a regular basis, by this time next year you’re going to have dramatically changed your environment,” she said.

De-cluttering is contagious. It may start with freeing up space at home, then freeing up your mental space, your schedule, and improving your health. She says some clients end up losing weight in the process.

“If you want to be more relaxed, more calm, it’s something that is going to impact you more than you realize. Physical clutter equates to mental clutter. So as you start to de-clutter your physical space your mental clutter starts to disappear as well.”

Finally, keep a donation box in a well-trafficked area of the home. Most of us don’t get rid of things because we don’t know where to put something we don’t use so we put it back where we found it.