TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay students, parents and officials celebrated National Walk to School Day Wednesday morning.

The holiday is held in communities across the country, encouraging students and parents to walk or bike to class instead of driving.

In Hillsborough County, Superintendent Addison Davis and Mayor Jane Castor joined students walking to class at Grady Elementary where the Mayor also announced a new “crosswalk to classroom” mural.

City leaders shared the crosswalk will be brighter and more artistic than a regular crosswalk, making it easier for drivers to see. It will be painted later this year.

“It signals a big alert to drivers that there is something different going on here, I need to pay attention, I need to look out for students that might be crossing the street,” said Alex Henry, City of Tampa Mobility Department.

The Mayor’s Crosswalk to Classroom program is part of the City’s Vision Zero Plan, designed to draw awareness to students’ bike and pedestrian needs on their way to school.