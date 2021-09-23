Tampa Bay law firm offers $20K reward for information on locating Brian Laundrie

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Boohoff lawfirm is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, the North Port man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancee homicide victim Gabby Petito

The law firm is offering a $20,000 reward to the first person that offers information that directly leads to finding Laundrie.

Petito’s family reported her missing to Suffolk County Police in New York on Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for several days. Petito’s remains were found Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A coroner ruled her death a homicide.

A week ago, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing after he was named the only person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

Officers have searched the Carlton Reserve for several days after learning from his family that he went missing on Sept. 14. The Laundrie family told authorities that their son had left to go hike at the reserve, prompting the search.

Boohoff Law, P.A. is asking anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL-FBI