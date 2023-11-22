TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay-area law enforcement officers are on the streets to catch drivers before they make a dangerous — and possibly deadly — decision.

Several agencies are working together on what is known as “Black Wednesday,” one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

A Tampa woman is sharing a critical reminder to the community before Thanksgiving — don’t drink and drive.

Linda Unfried has endured 40 years of heartbreak. Her older sister, Josie DiStefano Palomino, was 41 years old when she was killed by a drunken driver in downtown Tampa.

It’s a loss Unfried will never be able to overcome. She says painful memories are vivid from the deadly crash in October 1983.

“Oct. 31 was the funeral, and the very next month was Thanksgiving,” Unfried said. “It was the hardest Thanksgiving we’ve been through as a family. You have that empty chair that’s never going to be filled again.”

Overnight and into the morning, law enforcement agencies will conduct DUI checkpoints across the Tampa Bay area.

Many officers have been eyewitnesses to the horrors of drunk driving.

“I equate a motor vehicle accident at highway speeds to what you see in combat,” said Jonathan Vazquez, president of the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association. “I did two tours in Iraq and the carnage that you see over there is similar when you have two motor vehicles traveling at extreme high rates of speed.”