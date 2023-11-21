TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the holiday shopping season approaches, both the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department announced the agencies will be stepping up patrols.
The Tampa Police Department said there will be more police officers on foot, horseback,
motorcycles and inside unmarked patrol cars, patrolling parking lots and shopping areas throughout the city.
“The increased police presence should send a strong message to thieves that crime will not be tolerated,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.
Sheriff Chad Chronister also announced Tuesday the launch of ‘Operation North Pole Patrol’. Sheriff Chronister said there will be more deputies and patrols around shopping centers and malls.
“Something that we saw last year that we didn’t see in years prior, that became a crime trend during the holiday shopping season, was pickpocketers,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
Sheriff Chronister said another common issue is shoppers leaving their vehicle doors unlocked, and valuables in plain sight.
“First and foremost, it only takes seconds, lock your car doors. We had 150 car burglaries from Black Friday last year until the day after Christmas,” Sheriff Chronister said.
For people shopping online, Sheriff Chronister said to arrange delivery for when you are home, have packages delivered to a neighbors, or change the instructions to have packages hidden.
“Let’s do what we can to safeguard ourselves and make it harder on thieves,” said Chronister.
Holiday shopping safety tips:
- Stay alert to your surroundings and the people around you. If you see people
“hanging around” parking garages, parking lots, or the outside of stores,
avoid the area. Notify the police or security department.
- If possible, shop before dark. Coordinate shopping trips with a friend if you
plan to be out late. Always park your car in a well-lit area.
- Lock your car doors and windows even if you are only gone for a few minutes.
- Keep packages and other valuables out of public view, preferably locked in
the trunk.
- Park near streetlights if possible and have your keys in hand when you return
to your car. Always check the interior of your car before you unlock the door
to get in.
- Be extra careful with purses and wallets. Carry a purse under your arm with
the strap across your body. Keep a wallet in the front pants pocket or inside
jacket pocket.
- Teach your children to go to a store clerk or security guard and ask for help
if they should become separated in a store or shopping mall. They should never
go into a parking lot alone.
- If you see something, say something! Report any suspicious activity to store personnel or police immediately.