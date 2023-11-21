TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the holiday shopping season approaches, both the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department announced the agencies will be stepping up patrols.



The Tampa Police Department said there will be more police officers on foot, horseback,

motorcycles and inside unmarked patrol cars, patrolling parking lots and shopping areas throughout the city.

“The increased police presence should send a strong message to thieves that crime will not be tolerated,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Sheriff Chad Chronister also announced Tuesday the launch of ‘Operation North Pole Patrol’. Sheriff Chronister said there will be more deputies and patrols around shopping centers and malls.

“Something that we saw last year that we didn’t see in years prior, that became a crime trend during the holiday shopping season, was pickpocketers,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Sheriff Chronister said another common issue is shoppers leaving their vehicle doors unlocked, and valuables in plain sight.

“First and foremost, it only takes seconds, lock your car doors. We had 150 car burglaries from Black Friday last year until the day after Christmas,” Sheriff Chronister said.

For people shopping online, Sheriff Chronister said to arrange delivery for when you are home, have packages delivered to a neighbors, or change the instructions to have packages hidden.

“Let’s do what we can to safeguard ourselves and make it harder on thieves,” said Chronister.

Holiday shopping safety tips: