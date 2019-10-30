Tampa Bay law enforcement putting sex offenders on notice for Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tampa Bay celebrates Halloween, law enforcement will be paying sex offenders a visit to make sure they don’t use the holiday as a way to prey on trick or treaters.

“Lights off and everybody inside that night,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said as he visited the home of a sex offender in 2018.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be out again this year, going door to door on Wednesday visiting the homes of registered sex offenders.

Deputies will make sure they understand that they cannot hand out candy, they cannot decorate for Halloween, or leave their porch light on for the holiday.

In Manatee County, deputies are taking part in a 3-day operation.

Checks will also be done in Polk County.

Deputies also verify to make sure the offenders are properly registered and at the address they’re supposed to be.

Law enforcement says it’s important for parents to lookup where sex offenders live in their neighborhood, by looking up the national sex offender registry.

https://www.nsopw.gov/

