Tampa Bay History Center to reopen June 1

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay History Center will reopen to the public on June 1.

The center, located at 801 Water St. in Tampa, will open at 10 a.m.

Capacity will be limited in galleries and theater presentations, all visitor service associates and front-of-house staff will be required to wear protective equipment and ticket purchases will be only conducted online.

Some hands-on gallery interactive activities are disabled and a regular cleaning and disinfecting schedule of high-traffic areas has been implemented.

Adult admission has been reduced by $2 to $12.95.

Timed-entry tickets can be purchased here and will go on sale beginning May 22.

The Columbia Café at the History Center will open May 20 with a streamlined menu and social distancing practices. The bar will be closed.

The café will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.