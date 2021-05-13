Tampa Bay gas stations that ran out of fuel due to panic buying should get refills soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Areas across the southeast, including Tampa Bay, have seen long lines at gas stations the past few days, fueled by fears over a pipeline shutdown. That Colonial Pipeline is back up and running, but some areas may be seeing a shortage for a few days still.

“Obviously, it affects our state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis addressed the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday, urging people not to hoard gas. People in the Tampa Bay area did go into “panic buying” mode, leaving several gas stations without fuel.

That frustrated other drivers.

“People with 50 gallon drums filling up. I’ve seen people doing, like – do you really need that?” said one driver.

According to AAA, 90% of Florida’s gas supply comes in on cargo ships at various ports.

“Stations can’t keep up with motorists who suddenly decide that they need to buy 50 gallons of fuel,” Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office even took to Facebook, urging people to not go out and start “panic buying” gas.

The governor addressed the long lines at some Florida gas stations on Wednesday.

“You do see shortages but that’s compounded with some panic buying, and I think what we would just say is, look – if you need gas, get it. But you don’t need to be hoarding it right now. That’s going to make it worse,” he said.

The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running as of Wednesday night. It will take some days for gas stations across the south and east to get restocked. That includes local gas stations that ran out because of panic buying.