Tampa Bay gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bay area gas prices are expected to rise after Hurricane Ida.



The average price for gasoline in Florida is $2.95 per gallon, however, AAA predicts prices at the pump will rise in the coming days.



“While a gas price hike appears imminent, it’s still unclear how much of a increase drivers will see,” according to a AAA news release.

Experts say that more than 95% of oil and gas production in the gulf was shutdown ahead of Hurricane Ida’s arrival, and it could be some time before it resumes.

“Drivers will almost assuredly see gas prices rise this week, because of Hurricane Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Spokesperson. “Based on overnight movement in the futures market, a 10-20 cent jump at the pump is not out of the question. Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it will take for fuel production and transportation lines to return to normal.”

Jenkins said drivers should fuel up now ahead of the anticipated fuel hike.

“Fill up now if you know gas prices are potentially going to increase, but don’t panic at the pump. Right now we’re not anticipating any kind of supply issues,” said Jenkins.



AAA Ways to Save on Gasoline