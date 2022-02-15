Tampa Bay first responders honored for service after Surfside condo collapse

TAMPA (WFLA) – When tragedy struck in Surfside last summer, first responders from Tampa Bay and across the state of Florida answered the call to assist with the search, rescue, and recovery efforts at the site of the collapsed condominium building.

“Surfside is a tragedy of mass scale that is going to stick with me forever and as the State Fire Marshal, I felt compelled to do something for these heroes,” Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said.

Patronis joined other elected officials and members of the Florida fire service community for a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Tampa Fire Station #1 to present Surfside Memorial Challenge Coins to the men and women from Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 based in Hillsborough County.

Members of US&R Task Force 3 worked long days searching for any sign of life in the large pile of debris from the catastrophic building collapse that killed 98 people.

“They worked 12-hour shifts in the Miami heat,” Patronis said, “cutting rebar, cutting concrete, filling five-gallon buckets with debris. At the same time, they were picking up wedding pictures and children’s toys.”

The Surfside Memorial Challenge Coins feature the seal of the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the words “RESPECT,” “UNITY,” “INTEGRITY” and “COURAGE.”

“Working through mental and physical exhaustion, the job was not done until we were sure that everything we had done possible for anyone that could have been saved from this tragic event,” said Tampa Fire Rescue District Chief Ken Huff.

Since the condo collapse in June, Patronis said he is fighting to secure $10 million in funding for equipment and training for the state’s 8 US&R Task Forces.

“It would be a historic injection of cash for these heroes critical to keep a robust pipeline of talent flowing into our Florida communities,” Patronis said.

Patronis said the funding is essential to keep the US&R teams prepared for the next hurricane to hit the state. He added he’s encouraged that Gov. Ron DeSantis has included the $10 million in his budget.