Tampa Bay firefighters teaching Halloween safety to protect kids this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In just two days, kids will be flooding streets in the Tampa Bay area looking for Halloween candy.

Halloween comes with scares – some for the holiday, others are an unfortunate reality.

According to SafeKids, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

That’s why a group of firefighters from Tampa Firefighters Local 754 stopped at Griffin Elementary School to talk to kids about safety on Tuesday.

The firefighters went over various tips and handed out reflective trick or treat bags for the kids – and even some candy.

“One of the worst alarms you can go on as a firefighter is an injury or illness to a little one,” said Tampa Firefighters Local 754 Secretary and Treasurer Kenneth Ray Huff. “Everyone has a job to keep kids safe and we’re just doing our part.”



Here are some tips from SafeKids:

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers. Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating. Slow down and be alert! Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street. Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away. Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks. When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

