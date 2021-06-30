Tampa Bay ER doctor urges safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – With the 4th of July holiday weekend approaching, a Tampa Bay doctor is reminding everyone to be safe ahead of the holiday.

AdvenHealth ER Doctor Joyce Perfetti has worked for the past decade during the 4th of July weekend and spoke to 8 On Your Side about the common injuries she sees during the holiday weekend.

“The most common things I see are burns, both sunburn and injuries from fireworks, plus dehydration,” said Dr. Joyce Perfetti.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 15,000 people were treated in emergency rooms last year for firework-related injuries.

“I have not seen a first-degree burn with a fireworks injury, it’s always second- or third-degree burn. Plus because it is explosive, not just thermal, we are talking about high velocity that can damage a bone,” added Dr. Perfetti.

Dr. Perfetti said a lot of the burns are accidental. She tells 8 On Your Side if a firework seems to malfunction or act like a dud, leave it along and pour water on it to make sure it is out.

Along with firework injuries, she suggests those participating in 4th of July activities stay hydrated and don’t forget to apply and reapply the sunscreen.