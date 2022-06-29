TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the Tampa Bay community are invited to don their red, white and Bolts blue to celebrate the fourth of July holiday and the Tampa Bay Lightning during this year’s Boom by the Bay.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m., will feature a boat parade, Poker Run, and Blessing of the Fleet. Event organizers say Boom by the Bay will also feature a Water Ski Show at Sparkman Wharf to kick off the celebration.

The boat parade route will look similar to the holiday light boat parade that dazzled the City of Tampa several months earlier. All boaters are welcome to join the parade and are encouraged to register with Friends of The Riverwalk ahead of time.

“Boats will be decked out in red, white and Bolts blue while competing for most patriotic boat and best decorated Lightning boat!” said MaryBeth Williams, Executive Director of Friends of the Riverwalk. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate both the holiday and our Tampa Bay Lightning.”

Players with the Tampa Bay Lighting will not be present during the boat parade.

Boom by the Bay will also feature a large banner in Curtis Hixon Park for people to sign, and offer their thanks and well wishes to the Bolts for their historic Stanley Cup run, a news release from the City of Tampa said.

“This year’s team battled back countless times and came so close to hoisting the Stanley Cup for the third year in a row,” Mayor Castor said. “They truly made us Champa Bay proud. The Bolts gave us everything they had. This is just one way the community can say thank you for the season.”

The city will also host “the largest Boom by the Bay firework show yet” along Bayshore Boulevard. Fireworks shows will also be held at Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works.

In addition to fireworks, community members will can enjoy food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities and more along Tampa’s downtown waterfront. For more information and to see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit BoomByTheBay.com.