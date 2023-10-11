TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man is suspected of setting fire to a Tampa Bay church around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying the man, who is a person of interest, seen in the video.

The department said the fire broke out inside Saint Mark Evangelical Catholic Church located at 9724 Cross Creek Boulevard.

Deputies said the man is not a current or past church congregation member.

“I am deeply disappointed by the senseless act of arson that has taken place in our community. We will leave no stone unturned in our search for the suspect responsible for this reprehensible crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Together with our vigilant community, we will stand strong against those who seek to harm our sacred places and keep our county a safe haven for all.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 813-247-8000.