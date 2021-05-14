Tampa Bay businesses excited for return of News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Outdoors Expo and Boat Show is back at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring back the 30th annual show.

The three-day family-friendly event will feature the Buccaneers street team, kid’s activities on the field, and access to the stadium’s pirate ship. The team’s cheerleaders, alumni and Captain Fear will make appearances throughout the weekend, as well as News Channel 8’s anchors.

With nearly 150,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. Check out high-end luxury vessels, hunting and sportfishing boats, pontoon, family, and speed boats, showcased by over 20 manufacturers and dealers.

Guests can take advantage of daily seminars on everything from fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, kayaking and more where they can learn the latest tips, tricks strategies and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals. You can also check out the 10,000-gallon Bass Tub tank with seminars hosted by Bass Pro Sam Hamakool.

The event also features local businesses like Southeastern Fishing Tackle, which is based in Tampa.

“We do very well at events like this. A three-day event brings us a lot of exposure,” said Owner Zahira Lehri.

The owners of ShapeShifter Fish and Friends are based out of St. Petersburg. They started their clothing company during the pandemic.

“We’re selling UPF 50 sun shirts and some T-shirts too that have UPF protection from the sun,” said Owner Andrew Hill.

Hill said large events like the expo are great exposure for their new business.

“We’ve done actually quite well at these events. So this is our first big one, so we’re really excited about being here at Raymond James Stadium.”

“It’s super important. We’re online only. We don’t have a brick and mortar so this is our way to connect with the community. It’s our way to introduce the product, introduce new designs, and really kind of get to know our customers,” said Owner Maria Aller. “Not only are you supporting a small business but you’re stimulating the local community.”

The 30th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show will take place: