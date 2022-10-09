Nearly 3,000 people participate in Tampa Bay Bucs 5K to support fight against breast cancer.

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation hosted its 10th annual ‘Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run’ Sunday where $40,000 was raised to support the fight against breast cancer.

The race is a fall tradition which kicks off the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer Initiative. Each year money raised from registrations supports breast cancer research and patient services.

A portion of each registration benefits four Tampa Bay area non-profit organizations. Since the event was created 10 years ago, its generated over $340,000 to help support the fight against breast cancer.

Nearly three thousand people participated in the event Sunday morning. There is also an opportunity to race virtually from Oct 9th – Oct 16th.