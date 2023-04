TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive end YaYa Diaby with the 82nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Friday.

The Atlanta native started all 13 games with Louisville last season. He finished with 37 total tackles, which was second on the team for loss and sacks.

He was named third team All-ACC.

Diaby went to high school at Georgia Military College.