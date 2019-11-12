Tampa Bay bride has bridesmaids carry puppies instead of bouquets to encourage adopting

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing can outshine a bride on her big day, but 10 puppies sure comes close.

Andee Ondina got married at Wishing Well Barn in Plant City on Monday. She chose to ditch traditional flowers for her bridesmaids and have them carry puppies instead.

“So my bridesmaids will be holding adoptable puppies with wooden flower collars. ‘Puppquets’ I’m calling them,” said Ondina.

Ondina, the manager at Bayside Pet Resort in Sarasota tells 8 On Your Side that she and her new wife Tina Krasinski love animals. So when it came to planning their ceremony, incorporating an animal rescue was a must.

“We wanted to make sure we brought some awareness to shelter animals. We are so passionate about adopting versus shopping,” said Ondina.

The 5-week-old puppies and their mother were pulled from a kill-shelter in Georgia and taken to Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton.

“There are so many animals out there being euthanized. There is a need to get the awareness out there, and what a great venue other than a wedding to showcase puppies,” said Dari Oglesby, executive director of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

Oglesby says the puppies will spend a few more weeks with their mother, but wedding guests were still encouraged to fill out adoption paperwork for the puppies.

“Make vows to your puppy,” Ondina said.

You can learn more about Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, on the organization’s website.

