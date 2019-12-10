Tampa Bay boy battling leukemia back home with parents, reunited after lengthy medical custody battle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is the outcome they’ve wanted all along, one they’ve been fighting for since day one. The parents of four-year-old Noah McAdams are thrilled with the latest development in this case.

Their son is finally home.

Noah was reunited with his parents on Sunday, according to the family’s attorney, Broke Elvington, who says there is no expectation of him leaving. The attorney confirms that the reunification motion she filed went unopposed by all parties.

On Monday afternoon, the attorney spoke off-camera at length with 8 on Your Side regarding the case. “They are so at peace,” she said, referring to Noah’s parents. “They are so happy, I don’t think it’s possible to put it into words.”

For Noah McAdams, fighting cancer has involved fighting the system.

After he was diagnosed earlier this year with leukemia, the doctors recommended chemotherapy. However, Noah’s parents wanted a more organic approach for treatment, including cannabis.

The case made national headlines when the child’s parents took their son out-of-state, seeking a second opinion. That’s when the mother and father lost custody of their four-year-old, and the court ruled their son must receive chemotherapy.

Noah’s parents have been fighting for months to be reunited with their son as he battles cancer while staying with his grandparents.

Over the weekend, the parents won their battle, according to their attorney, regaining custody of their little boy. Noah is now back home with his mom and dad, said to be doing well as he continues his cancer treatment at Tampa General Hospital which includes a combination of chemotherapy and cannabis oil.

Prior to being reunited with their son, Noah’s parents had to undergo thorough psychological evaluations in which the outcome was extremely “positive,” says the attorney. “There was no evidence of endangerment,” she said.

As far as Noah’s physical well-being, he’s doing well, according to the attorney, and the parents have “no desire to alter” their son’s current treatment protocol, originally established back on September 9th.

The family attorney explained to 8 on Your Side just how excited Noah is regarding the holidays, often reminding his parents, “Christmas is right around the corner.”

Elvington said, “The parents are looking forward to reconnecting the entire family, in their own home, rather than Noah going back and forth between homes. I want to say it again, they are at peace. This is going to be a beautiful Christmas for the McAdams family. Noah knows it’s Christmas and has said he’s excited for Santa.”

Meanwhile, the family attorney calls the state’s actions in this case “unnecessary.”

While the parents are not granting on-camera interviews at this time, the family’s attorney says she plans to address the media at a hearing scheduled for next Monday, Sept. 16 at the Hillsborough County courthouse in downtown Tampa.

LATEST POSTS