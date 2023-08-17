TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Working as a bail bondsman has its challenges, according to Armando Roche, the owner of Roche Bail Bonds.

Roche, who has been a bondman since the 1960s, wasn’t surprised to hear one was shot at while serving a warrant in Town ‘n’ Country on Wednesday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the bondman was trying to make contact with a man who was wanted in another county for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

The bondsman called the sheriff’s office for backup, and about an hour later, he eventually made contact with the suspect.

Deputies said the suspect fired multiple shots, and one of the bullets grazed the bondman’s arm.

Deputies eventually entered the apartment and found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Unfortunately, our agents across the country are faced with this reality every day,” Roche said. “I’ve seen agents that have had guns pulled on them when they went to arrest someone for a driving while intoxicated charge or for a so-called minor violation.”

The sheriff’s office told 8 On Your Side it’s not common for a bondsman to call their office for help while trying to make an arrest. In Florida, a bail bondsman has the power to arrest a defendant who failed to show up in court. However, bail bondsman Michael Zavola said it can be a challenging task.

“I’ve had children, teenagers come up to my face while we’re arresting somebody and say, ‘you’re not a cop, what are you going to do to me,”’ Zavola said.