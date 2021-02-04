Tampa Bay Boat Show to return to Florida State Fairgrounds on March 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Anchors aweigh! It’s time to set sail for the Tampa Bay Boat Show, which will be returning to the Florida State Fairgrounds come early March.

The boat show will take place March 5, 6 and 7. It is free to the public, however, parking fees are subject to the Fairground events rates.

Guests will be able to see a variety of makes and models all in one location. Some of the products on display will be pontoons, cruisers, center consoles, paddleboards, jet skis, exhibits and more.

Below is a schedule of the seminars guests can watch during the three-day event:

Friday , March 5 1 p.m. : Captain Sergio Atanes: Springtime Fishing with Artificial Bait 3 p.m. : Captain Sergio Atanes: Secrets to Catching Your Own Bait and Hands-on How to Throw a Bait Net

, Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 11 a.m. : Capt. George Hastick: Springtime Fishing for the Snooks Noon : Captain Sergio Atanes: Secrets to Catching Your Own Bait and Hands-on How to Throw a Bait Net 1 p.m. : Captain Dencil Powell: Springtime Fishing for Snook, Trout and Redfish in Bayport to Chaz Area 2 p.m. : Captain Sergio Atanes: Springtime Fishing with Artificial Bait 3 p.m. : Captain Michael Dawson: Catching Snook and Redfish –Tarpon Springs Area



For more information, please visit www.tampabayboatshows.com.