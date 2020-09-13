Tampa Bay bars prepare to reopen Monday at 50% capacity

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Bars across Florida can reopen their doors starting Monday, nearly three months after the state issued an emergency order shutting the businesses down.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears made the announcement on Twitter Thursday that the state was rescinding an emergency order that was issued in late June.

8 On Your Side spoke with the president of the Tampa Bay chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild, Brenda Terry. She said that decision to shut down bars made a lot of bartenders pivot their plans.

“Some are getting out of the industry, some are taking a hiatus, others are staying home and waiting for bars to reopen and living off savings, and some have chosen to opt out and take some personal time,” said Brenda Terry, Tampa Bay Chapter of USBG.

On Monday, Sept. 14, bars across the state and Tampa Bay area can reopen to patrons at 50% of the establishment’s indoor capacity. They can also operate outside service, as long as there is social distancing.

