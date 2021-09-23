Tampa Bay attorney weighs in of federal arrest warrant, as manhunt underway for Brian Laundrie

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s now a manhunt for Brian Laundrie.

FBI Denver says the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant “pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment” related to Laundrie’s “activities” following Petito’s death.

A Grand Jury indictment says Laundrie used a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for two Capital One Bank accounts “knowingly and with intent to defraud” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming and elsewhere. Using the accounts, he obtained “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”

The warrant is connected to the death of Gabby Petito. Attorney Bryant Camareno says the warrant is a means of getting Laundrie into custody.

“He’s still not a suspect when it comes to the death, but when it comes to the credit card he’s a wanted individual, so they can search for him, arrest him, use reasonable force if they have to,” Camareno said. “By making it a federal crime, now you can expand the resources to have the entire country look for him, hopefully, arrest him and investigate him for the murder.”

16 different agencies went back out to the Carlton Reserve Thursday. Crews searched throughout a specific area, using swamp buggies and drones.

The City of Moab says it will launch an investigation into how police officers handled the Aug. 12 domestic dispute between Laundrie and Petito.

The City of Moab says right now it’s unaware of any breach of police department policy during this incident. The Moab City Police Chief says the police department will identify an unaffiliated law enforcement agency to conduct the formal investigation on our behalf.

Hollie Maddeson, like many people, has followed the investigation since day one. She stopped by the memorial for Petito. Her hope is that Laundrie breaks his silence.

“Just go, go talk, you’re the last person to see her, with her, you had her car, something happened, just talk to anybody,” Maddeson said.

Crews will search the reserve again Friday.