Tampa Bay area teen receives $50K bonus for joining US Army

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area teen is receiving a $50,000 bonus for joining the US Army.

Future Soldier Micah Waterbury, a graduate of Hudson High School enlisted as a Fire Control Specialist.

As a Fire Control Specialist, Waterbury will coordinate and integrate weapons operations and relay tactical battlefield information to a network of joint fires in support of mission-based operations.

He is the first future soldier enlistment to earn the $50,000 bonus for Tampa Battalion.

The rise in bonus comes as the service struggles to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs during the continuing pandemic.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told AP that shuttered schools and the competitive job market over the past year have posed significant challenges for recruiters. So heading into the most difficult months of the year for recruiting, the Army is hoping that some extra cash and a few other changes will entice qualified young people to sign up.

“We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID, when the school systems basically shut down,” said Vereen. “We lost a full class of young men and women that we didn’t have contact with, face-to-face.”

Those interested in joining the Tampa Recruiting Battalion can do so here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.