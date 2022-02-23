Tampa Bay area students worry about family in Ukraine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Russia beats the drums of war along its border Ukrainians in the Tampa Bay area are fearing for their families.

The window for diplomacy is closing as the White House warns Russia is as ready as it can be for a large-scale invasion.

While the conflict is thousands of miles away, it’s hitting close to home for students studying at the University of Tampa with family living in Ukraine.

“From all the news I hear the first step to bomb would be the Capital. So I’m really worried about my family,” said Valeriia Turchaninova, a Senior studying at UT.

Turchaninova’s parents live in the Capital and plan to stay.

“I’m barely sleeping and every time I wake up and when I start reading the news, I just pray,” she said.

News Channel 8 spoke with two UT students who have parents and other loved ones who live in Ukraine.

“I worked with my parents, they have a backup plan, their emergency kit. It has been scary,” said Luliia Marchenko, a Graduate student at UT.

Both Turchaninova and Marchenko have been consumed with worry, but are forced to remain optimistic.

“I don’t want to see all this war. I don’t want to hear all this news and cry every day and wake up every day reading the news and getting more and more terrified. i just want peace,” Turchaninova said.

As of now, their families don’t plan to leave. They have assembled emergency kits in case they need to flee.