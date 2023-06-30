TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden is quickly bouncing back with a new plan after the Supreme Court struck down his $400 billion federal student loan forgiveness plan.

Biden said his administration already started the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to get the relief dollars approved.

However, families are still up against mounting debt as the cost of living continues to climb.

“Some people are not going to be able to meet those obligations which then is going to affect their credit score which is a public crisis,” said Tiffany Watson, a tax accountant and founder of All Aboard Financial. “How do you focus on anything other than trying to handle that debt?”

Watson is disappointed about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Biden’s $400 billion federal student loan forgiveness plan. It had the potential to offer up to $20,000 of relief to more than 40 million Americans living with federal student loan debt.

The cost of attending college skyrocketing outpacing federal support.

“Republicans in general need to come up with another version of how to forgive student loans,” said Jake Hoffman, executive director of Tampa Bay Young Republicans.

Biden’s plan would have completely cleared Hoffman’s student loan debt, but he still supports the Supreme Court ruling.

“It’s not really fair that people like me who have grad school loans are going to be subsidized versus people who chose not going to college based on the fact that they weren’t able to afford it,” said Hoffman.

He’s challenging Republicans to create a relief plan that works.

“What we need to see is an overhaul and a reform of our student loan system and they need to be looking at things like bringing the interest rates down to current loans,” said Hoffman.

Even though the pause on repaying federal student loans will end this fall, there’s still a bit of a grace period. Those who don’t make payments won’t be reported to credit or collection agencies, but the interest will still accrue.