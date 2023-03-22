LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school marching band in Lutz has received a special invite to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

On Wednesday, officials from the City of London formally presented the opportunity for the Steinbrenner High School band to perform in the 2024 London New Year’s Day Parade.

“I feel very special and honored to go because I’ve never been,” Steinbrenner High School Student Rebecca Kennedy said.

The school band had to go through an application process in order to be considered.

There are currently around 130 members in the band and most of them have never traveled overseas.

“New experiences, going to new places,” Senior Patrol of London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Great-Grandson of Sir Winston Churchill Duncan Sandys said. “That’s what adds to people’s lives and the fact that that’s adding to their lives, allowing them to take those experiences forward, that is what it’s all about.”

If you would like to donate toward the band’s trip to London, you do so through Venmo @sbbfunds or you can also call Steinbrenner High School at 813-792-5131 for additional information.