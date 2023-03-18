TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K was set to kick off at Al Lopez Park in Tampa at 8 a.m. Saturday.

As of 6 a.m., the Tampa Bay community raised $96,000 for the American Brian Tumor Association.

Because of donations from the Tampa Bay community, the ABTA has been able to fund more than $34 million in critical research grants throughout the years.

The money goes to helping people like Callie Stillwell.

The Seminole toddler is staying resilient following a recent brain cancer diagnosis.

Two weeks after Callie’s second birthday, scans found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain.

She is set for her final radiation treatment at Orlando Health Cancer Institute Tuesday.

If you didn’t want to come out, but still want to donate, you can do so here.

To make a donation by phone, call 800-221-1861.

To send a donation by mail, please download and complete this donation form and send to:

American Brain Tumor Association

8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 550

Chicago, IL 60631

You can check on the donation goal here.