RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – On National Puppy Day, a family is hoping theirs will be returned soon.

Penny the Shih Tzu has been missing for four days ever since her owner said a man driving by her home picked her up and put her in his car.

“We love her and miss her so much,” Crystal Villarreal told 8 On Your Side.

Villarreal brought home Penny just a few months ago.

“We thought about all types of dogs but I really wanted a fluffy, small dog,” she said, “something that I can control cause I’m really, really small so big dogs are not for me.”

She said the missing puppy has bonded with her young boys.

“The house feels empty honestly because she’s always jumping on us,” Villarreal said. “She’s very happy.”

Villarreal said Penny slipped out the open back sliding door Saturday evening.

“And I didn’t notice probably until closer to 8 o’clock,” she said. “I thought she was hiding under the bed cause that’s what she usually does.”

But then she checked the video from her garage surveillance camera.

“We’ve seen that somebody stopped and was waiting to see if she would go anywhere like the puppy was in front of their car and would see if they would go anywhere,” Villarreal said. “I’m guessing he picked her up just to be safe.”

Villarreal said she has shared Penny’s picture in local Facebook groups and she has posted a missing dog flier in her neighborhood, nearby pet store and vet offices.

She said she reached out to 8 On Your Side because “he may not have social media or not see these fliers so maybe he watches the news.”

Villarreal added she has no ill will for the man who picked up her puppy.

“Thank you for looking out for her and picking her up,” she said, “but if you could please, please, please return her back, my kids and I are missing her so much our house is devastated.”