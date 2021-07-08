Tampa Bay apparel companies turn out championship gear following Bolts back-to-back Stanley Cup win

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – While the Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans are celebrating the big win, local apparel companies are working hard to create new championship merchandise to commemorate the win.

On Thursday, the printing machines at Smack Apparel were fired up and making new shirts to celebrate the 2021 Stanley Cup champs.

“It’s exciting when the hometown team does it, there is just something so special about trying to ignite the fanbase here especially because we are in it,” said Jeff Attinella with Smack Apparel.

One of their new championship shirts reads “Strikes Twice” which is a nod to the Lightning winning back-to-back titles.

Smack Apparel isn’t the only company creating new merch after the big win, For The Bay Clothing Co. is also working hard to produce new championship Lightning gear.

“With the Stanley Cup, they add rings to it when there are too many names on it. I thought that would be a cool idea to add a ring to the design from last year,” said Dave Gesacion, the owner of For the Bay Clothing Co.

Both companies are working to produce their new products, with the goal to get them into the hands of Lightning fans ahead of the championship parade on Monday.