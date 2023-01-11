TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Organizations involved in the Tampa Bay Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force participated in a Zoom call to discuss goals and challenges for the new year.

The biggest problem group members are tackling right now is a lack of available housing to place victims needing to exit dangerous situations.

“We have people that are ready to leave the lifestyle, but the availability is well, maybe in two weeks, but we have nowhere to hold that person for two weeks,” said Amanda Riebersal with the Restored to Dream non-profit.

One way the task force hopes to tackle the housing problem is by creating a collaborative space where agencies that help human trafficking victims in the Tampa Bay area can update their bed status in real-time.

“We’ve had our assessment house on a waitlist the entire past year so even filling up our house we can’t take everyone, so we try to find other residential programs and they seem to be full as well,” said Nicole Dolack with the Selah Freedom nonprofit.