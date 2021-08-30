Tampa Bay animal rescue organizations take in dogs impacted by Hurricane Ida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – While residents along the northern Gulf Coast assess the damage left behind from Hurricane Ida, animal rescue organizations in the Tampa Bay area are stepping up to help animal shelters that were impacted by the storm.

Pasco Animal Services just received about twenty dogs from Gulfport Mississippi.

“We got a call from Charleston Animal Society who was networking with the Humane Society of South Mississippi,” Director Mike Shumate said.

Pasco Animal Services is working to rehome the dogs to other local rescue organizations.

“A majority of the dogs that came, luckily, were ready to be adopted which makes it very convenient for the rescues that will take them,” added Shumate.

But it’s not just Pasco Animal Services. Southern States Bully Rescue was about to rescue about 80 dogs from St. Landry’s Parish in Louisiana over the weekend.

“We were frantically trying to load our van, find as many partners in Florida as we could just so they could escape the direct line of fire of the storm,” said Arielle Lyles, co-director of Southern States Bully Rescue.

Some of the animals they were able to save went to their partners at the Suncoast Animal League, which was able to find foster families for all the dogs that were rescued.

However, Lyles tells 8 On Your Side there will be more dogs and animals that need help in the coming days and weeks.

“There were dogs that couldn’t make it out, any surviving animals are going to need help,” Lyles said. “A ton of people panicked, evacuated and left their animals behind.”

Right now, Lyles tells 8 On Your Side the best way for people to help is to foster one of the animals that’s been impacted or donate to the local rescue organizations who are taking care of theses pets.

Shumate adds that animal organizations are always willing to help one another, because he knows they will need there help someday.

“We are paying it forward in a way, we know eventually Tampa will get hit with a hurricane or storm eventually and we may need that help,” Shumate said.

For details about the animals just received from the impact of Hurricane Ida, please contact Pasco Animal Services or Southern States Bully Rescue.