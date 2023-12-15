Related video above: ‘A dream without barriers’ – AirFest pilots inspire next generation (2022)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay AirFest will return to MacDill Air Force Base next spring after taking a hiatus in 2023.

The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, March 29 and Saturday March 30, 2024. March 31 is Easter.

“For the first time ever, the 2024 AirFest will be a Friday/Saturday show, so that you can enjoy AirFest, and keep your Easter Sunday,” the Facebook event page states.

Visitors will have a chance to get up close and personal with both civilian and military aircraft and their pilots. The event also features flyovers and performances from groups like the Air Force Thunderbirds.

MacDill leaders say the event is their way of saying “thank you” to the community.

“MacDill Air Force Base is privileged to have called the Tampa Bay region home for over 80 years and we are proud of the superb relationship we share with the surrounding communities of Tampa Bay,” the AirFest Facebook event description reads. “While the great flying weather in Tampa Bay plays a crucial role in the training and operations we conduct, it is the outstanding support and hospitality that enable us to execute our global air refueling mission.”

General admission is free and a limited amount of premium seating tickets are available. For more information about Tampa Bay AirFest, visit the Facebook event page.