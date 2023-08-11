TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa-based non-profit is taking donations to aid in the recovery from the Maui wildfires.

Project Dynamo is a veteran-led organization that has a team in Maui to provide aid, according to a news release. The organization is working to assist in evacuation efforts.

“It’s truly heart-wrenching to watch the destruction unfolding in Hawaii,” Bryan Stern said in the release.

Project Dynamo relies on donations for their operations, and anyone who would like to donate can do so on the organization’s website.

Those in need of evacuation assistance can visit the evacuation request section of the website.

The death toll in Maui rose to 67 on Friday as officials confirmed another 12 fatalities from a massive blaze that turned large swaths of a centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.