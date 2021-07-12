Tampa bars, restaurants begin serving Champions Ice beer made from Amalie Arena ice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several restaurants and bars in Tampa Bay will begin serving Coors Light Champions Ice brew on Monday, the same day a boat parade is planned to celebrate the Lightning’s Stanley Cup victory.
The Coors Light beer is made from the actual ice on which the Bolts won the championship.
Lightning fans can drink the limited-edition Coors Light Champions Ice at participating Tampa Bay bars, where there will be a limited supply of 32oz. collectible crawlers available as well.
One of those participating locations is World of Beer Tampa International who received four kegs of the brew out of the 75 made.
“Being in Tampa Bay for this kind of event, it’s just back to back. This is our year, this is our beer so we had to have it here,” World of Beer Tampa International Product Manager Brittany Mattras said.
