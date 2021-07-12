Tampa bars, restaurants begin serving Champions Ice beer made from Amalie Arena ice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several restaurants and bars in Tampa Bay will begin serving Coors Light Champions Ice brew on Monday, the same day a boat parade is planned to celebrate the Lightning’s Stanley Cup victory.

The Coors Light beer is made from the actual ice on which the Bolts won the championship.

Lightning fans can drink the limited-edition Coors Light Champions Ice at participating Tampa Bay bars, where there will be a limited supply of 32oz. collectible crawlers available as well.

One of those participating locations is World of Beer Tampa International who received four kegs of the brew out of the 75 made.

“Being in Tampa Bay for this kind of event, it’s just back to back. This is our year, this is our beer so we had to have it here,” World of Beer Tampa International Product Manager Brittany Mattras said.

Below is a list of bars you will be able to get the limited-edition beer at:

Hattrick’s

107 S Franklin St.

Tampa, FL 33602

American Social

601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107

Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons

405 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL, 33606

Garrison’s Water Street Marriott

505 Water St

Tampa, FL 33602

Press Box

222 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

Patio

421 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s

202 N Morgan St

Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion

333 S Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Fermented Reality

615 Channelside Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Anchor Bar

514 N Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Four Green Fields

702 N Ashley Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31

1611 W Swann Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec

290 S Meridian Ave

Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River

2305 N Willow Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Stone’s Throw Armature

304 W 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33602