Tampa bakery creates over-the-top ‘freak shake’ in honor of Lizzo concert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa bakery Bake’n Babes has created a massive milkshake that’s become an Instagram sensation ahead of artist Lizzo’s much-anticipated concert at the Yuengling Center on Tuesday.

The dessert shop, located inside The Hall on Franklin, started selling the shake on Sept. 1.

According to Bake’n Babes founder Julie Curry, the “freak shake” is a Fruity Pebble cereal milk milkshake, topped with a full funfetti cupcake, a funfetti Lizzo cookie, a giant lollipop and cotton candy.

Curry said the dessert even comes with an inflatable microphone for folks to belt their favorite Lizzo tune, such as “Truth Hurts,” “Tempo” or “Juice,” before the concert.

The dessert has been just as over-the-top successful as the rapper.

Lizzo burst into the mainstream music scene this year with her “Cuz I love You” album.

“Truth Hurts” debuted at number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 on May 18.

The video for the song, which was uploaded to YouTube a year ago, now has almost 100 million views.

The rapper has almost 1 million followers on Twitter.

“It has been incredibly popular on Instagram, and we have sold out of them every single day,” Curry said in an email to 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth of the milkshake.

Bake’n Babes teamed up with Petey Cake for the cookies featuring Lizzo’s likeness, as well as song quotes.

“We love working with other bakers, bakeries and influencers and believe in community over competition,” Curry said.

The freak shakes are $20 each and Bake’n Babes switches their creations every month.

They will be featuring two additional freak shakes this month, so stay tuned to their Instagram page.

The Lizzo-themed shake will be available until tomorrow’s concert at the Yuengling Center, which is sold out.