TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) —The nationwide mechanic shortage can be felt locally.

Industry experts say mechanics are quitting their jobs because of low pay and lack of career paths. Many don’t want to start from the bottom and work their way to the top, according to Dusty Cox, the manager of Olin Mott on Kennedy Boulevard.

“It’s pretty difficult it takes years,” Cox said. “Starting out depends on your skill level.”

“We start our oil change tire guys who have the less business and trying to get their foot in the door out at $13 to $15 an hour,” he added.

According to Carparts.com, each year, the automotive industry needs to add approximately 76,000 automotive technicians. Around 46,000 of those individuals are required to keep up with growing demand. The other 30,000 are needed to fill slots vacated by employees who quit or retire. Trade schools are only turning out 37,000 new technicians each year.

Cox says that’s not the only impact the automotive industry is experiencing. The warehouses where the car parts are coming from are short-staffed, which delays when car parts will hit the shelves in stores.

“I order a part sometimes which normally a couple of years ago would be readily available. Now, it could take two to three days a week, maybe a month,” Cox said.