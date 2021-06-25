Tampa attorney Chris Ragano arrested on child pornography charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suit and tie was replaced by a white t-shirt in a mug shot as Tampa attorney Chris Ragano found himself on the other side of the courtroom twice during the past nine days after a pair of arrests for more than three dozen child pornography charges.

According to a search warrant, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that included “eight uploaded images,” investigators said were tracked to a home in Lutz where Ragano was the internet subscriber. The email listed in the warrant was allegedly connected to Ragano’s law office.

Ragano, the son of the late Frank Ragano who represented a number of high-profile clients including the late Jimmy Hoffa, was arrested for 25 felonies on Tuesday. He turned 51 the next day.

Court records indicate all 25 charges in that batch of cases are for possession of child pornography in crimes that allegedly occurred Monday.

Ragano was arrested last Thursday for nine counts of possession of child pornography and seven counts out of state transmission of child pornography. The date of those alleged crimes is May 4, according to court records.

Ragano has not responded to a request for comment.