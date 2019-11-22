Tampa asks residents for feedback on e-scooters

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa launched its electric scooter program back in May. Now, they’re asking for opinions.

The city has partnered with the University of South Florida to release a survey in order to get residents’ thoughts on the e-scooter craze.

The survey asks where people think electric scooters should be used, how fast they should go, and also asks about safety concerns.

According to Tampa General Hospital, e-scooter injuries have risen by 700% since the pilot program began.

Click here to take the survey.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss