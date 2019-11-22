Tampa asks residents for feedback on e-scooters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa launched its electric scooter program back in May. Now, they’re asking for opinions.

The city has partnered with the University of South Florida to release a survey in order to get residents’ thoughts on the e-scooter craze.

The survey asks where people think electric scooters should be used, how fast they should go, and also asks about safety concerns.

According to Tampa General Hospital, e-scooter injuries have risen by 700% since the pilot program began.

Click here to take the survey.

