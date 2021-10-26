Tampa area shops feeling impact of supply chain crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) – Booze and bicycles have been quite popular throughout the pandemic.

But now, stores in Tampa Bay that sell both are feeling the impact of ongoing supply chain issues.

“These are flavors that we just got in that were out of stock,” Greg Brueggeman said, pointing to a shelf at Westshore Liquors.

Brueggeman told 8 On Your Side several factors explains why certain shelves at your neighborhood liquor store may not be fully stocked.

“There’s been a huge shortage in plastic and glass,” he said. “We know that distribution has been an issue. Of course gas prices and stuff, diesel has gone way up.”

The liquor products that are especially hard to find now are “mainly your flavored vodkas your flavored rums flavored bourbons,” Brueggeman said.

Brueggeman also said supply chain issues are impacting the delivery of imported beer. Westshore Liquors finally received a shipment of Corona beer on Tuesday after being on backorder three times.

Over in Clearwater, store manager Jayson Velez said the owner of Outspokin Bicycles stocked up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020.

“We saw what was happening and immediately started ordering a ton of bikes to keep us in business,” he said. “The challenge now is finding the parts, whether chains, derailleurs or shifters, that are needed to keep bikes riding smoothly.”

He added some parts may not arrive for a year.

“A lot of people are pulling out their old bikes from the garage cause they want to go riding,” Velez said, “so a lot of those parts being used to put on those old bikes and get those old bikes moving.”

While the inventory at their stores may be different, Velez and Brueggeman had the same advice for customers.

“If you go to the bike shop and you see something that you like scoop it up because there’s a very good chance its not gonna be there tomorrow,” Velez said.

“If it’s a Christmas present or something like that, you might wanna pick it up now so you know you’ve got it,” Brueggeman said.