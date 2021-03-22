Tampa area ranks sixth in new resident gain during the pandemic, according to LinkedIn

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa metro area is continuing to grow and saw one of the biggest gains in net new residents during the pandemic, according to a new study.

The LinkedIn study looked at members who changed the location on their profile between April 2020 and February 2021. Researchers then calculated an inflow-outflow ratio for 38 major U.S. metro areas.

Tampa ranked sixth, with a 5.7% growth in members who listed the city as their location. The five cities that did better: Salt Lake City, Jacksonville, Richmond, Sacramento and Cleveland.

George Anders, who wrote about the study for LinkedIn, noted that while Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami don’t have identical economic profiles, they’re all gaining migration appeal because of Florida’s mild climate, robust local job-market and low taxes.

In addition, Florida’s statewide 4.8% unemployment rate is markedly lower than the national average of 6.3%.

The biggest net losers in residents, according to LinkedIn, includes Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

The LinkedIn study comes on the heels of a recent report listing three cities in Tampa Bay among the best to live in America.