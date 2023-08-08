TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is among the top places where people looking to leave New York City want to move, according to a study from StreetEasy.

Tampa was the fifth top metro area where New Yorkers were looking for homes outside of New York City, based on the pageviews of home listings on Zillow, according to StreetEasy.

Two other Florida cities, Orlando and Miami, also ranked in the Top 10, with Miami being the number one place New Yorkers were looking for homes, according to StreetEasy.

Other cities that made the list include Washington, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

StreetEasy also found that Miami was the number one metro area in which people were looking for homes in New York City.

StreetEasy is owned by Zillow and focuses on the New York City real estate.