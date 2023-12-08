Related video above: City of Tampa kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ready to mingle? Tampa is one of the top 10 cities for singles, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The personal finance company ranked major metros using three dimensions: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

Tampa ranked 7th on the WalletHub list, behind Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Austin and Reno. The city scored especially high in the “fun and recreation” category due to its proximity to beaches and outdoor recreation spots.

Another Florida city, Hialeah, was ranked one of the worst cities for singles.

Best Cities for Singles Worst Cities for Singles 1. Seattle, WA 173. Winston-Salem, NC 2. Las Vegas, NV 174. Little Rock, AR 3. Denver, CO 175. Hialeah, FL 4. Atlanta, GA 176. Jackson, MS 5. Austin, TX 177. Dover, DE 6. Reno, NV 178. Pearl City, HI 7. Tampa, FL 179. Glendale, CA 8. Madison, WI 180. Brownsville, TX 9. Tucson, AZ 181. Warwick, RI 10. Portland, OR 182. Columbia, MD

