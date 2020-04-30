Tampa ambulance involved in crash, sends 3 people to hospital

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a crash on Wednesday evening that sent three people to the hospital.

The Tampa Police Department says the ambulance was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard when an SUV was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard attempted to turn on Florida Avenue and got struck by the ambulance.

The SUV which was carrying an adult male, an adult female, and an infant were in the vehicle that rolled over upon impact. All three were using their proper restraints.

The ambulance was not responding to an emergency call and there were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Officials with Tampa police say no one in the ambulance suffered any injuries while all of the passengers in the SUV were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.