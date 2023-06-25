TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane season has arrived and radio operators in Tampa Bay are making sure they are prepared to help.

The Tampa Amateur Radio Club participated in the ARRL Field Day this year, along with several others across the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re able to pick up a radio and tune in and talk to people all over the world,” Tampa Amateur Radio Club Treasurer Daniel McDonald said.

Field Day is an exercise where tens of thousands of radio amateurs practice their skills from remote locations.

“We want to do it completely seamlessly and have the ability to make sure our equipment works, that’s one of the main things,” McDonald said.

During a storm, cellular service may be limited so that is why radio operators said it is necessary to have a radio in your hurricane kit.

“Even if you have nothing more than like a wound-up emergency radio, you may not be able to get the message out, but you’ll be able to get the message,” Tampa Amateur Radio Club President Bill Bode said.

The public is invited to learn about emergency amateur radio during Field Day Sunday until 2 p.m. The location is in Tampa, north of Sligh Ave near 22nd Street Park.

For more details on how to get involved, visit the Tampa Amateur Radio Club’s Facebook page.