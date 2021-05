TAMPA (WFLA) -How cool would it be to be welcome thousands of travelers to Tampa?

Tampa International Airport is giving one lucky person the chance to have their voice on the greeting it plays on its shuttles.

The winner’s greeting will be played for an entire month.

The contest is the first of its kind for TPA and is an effort to raise funds for United Way Suncoast. A five-dollar donation is needed to enter and all proceeds benefit United Way Suncoast.

To enter visit their website.