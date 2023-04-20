TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa has added 100 “Hope Cottages” to help shelter people experiencing homelessness.

City leaders said crews have been assembling the new living spaces, which will “expand Tampa Hope’s capacity and provide a unique sheltering option for clients while they receive services.”

The 64-square-foot cottages will provide a bed, air conditioning and heating system, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, power outlets, shelving, windows and storage space.

Officials said the homes can even withstand Category 5 hurricane-force winds.

Tampa leaders said 75 of the 100 cottages were funded by the city. Each one costs about $10,000.

“Tampa Hope is making a real difference helping people get back on their feet, and these cottages are a very welcome addition,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “Our partnership with Catholic Charities reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness in a holistic way and we believe the addition of the Hope Cottages will be vital in further uplifting this vulnerable population.”

Catholic Charities launched Tampa Hope in December 2021 with 100 tents. It added 25 more tents soon after. Now, with the addition of the cottages, the capacity has reached a total of 225 beds.

City leaders said they will complete the installation of the electrical system and power station for the cottages and other future facilities at the site by fall 2023.

“Tampa Hope has had an impact in helping address homelessness in the City of Tampa, and with continued hard work and our partnership with the City, we look forward to placing hundreds more individuals into their own homes,” said Maggie Rogers, executive director of Catholic Charities.

Since its launch, leaders said Tampa Home has provided shelter to more than 640 people.